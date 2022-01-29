These Factors can be the Reasons That May Contribute to Low Libido

As much as sex is still considered a taboo and talked about in hushed whispers in secluded corners, it cannot be denied that it is an integral part of our personal lives. Everyone wants to have a good sex life and is entitled to one unless one practices some sort of abstinence. However, a common problem that a lot of men and women are facing nowadays is a loss of libido or sex drive. Caused by issues ranging from stress or tiredness to relationship issues to even medical conditions, a reduced libido can cause a crack in your relationships. But some of these causes can be worked upon. Here are some reasons that you can work on to improve your libido

Excessive caffeine

Resisting that nicely roasted cup of coffee with a beautiful aroma is difficult but it is crucial to know that too much of it could reduce your sex drive. While one cup of coffee in the morning is fine, too much consumption may release stress hormones from the adrenal glands, which prevent sexual functioning.

Low self-esteem

If you have low self-esteem and are constantly undermining yourself, it can eventually affect your willingness to get bare naked in front of a partner and your level of performance in bed. It dampens your mood, your desires and you question yourself for nothing.

Body odour of partner

If your partner is smelling of sweat and food, your drive is affected as sex is the last thing you will want to have.

Dirty and unhygienic surroundings

A dirty and shabby apartment with a carpet full of dirt, bugs and soiled sheets and pillows is also a turn-off for a lot of people. It negatively impacts the desire to have sex in such a place.

Sugar Intake

When you consume too much sugar, whether it’s in sodas, food, or coffee, your insulin levels rise, causing your testosterone levels to plummet. Sugar has an effect on men’s oestrogen levels, which contributes to erectile dysfunction.

Sleep Deprivation

Stress-related insomnia can also lower your libido because your mind is preoccupied with negative ideas. In fact, it can cause sexual dysfunction.

Not Masturbating

Hormones are balanced by masturbation. A study conducted in 2016 that studied adults beyond 57 years of age found that men who masturbated more often had higher levels of testosterone. Although the same study found that it did not affect testosterone levels in women. However, for women, masturbation may give rise to their self-esteem.

