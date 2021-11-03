These Food Supplements Are Essential For Women Above 30

As we grow older, our bodies also require additional care. The intake of food and liquids play an important role in maintaining the health of anyone irrespective of gender. However, women tend to require more care after crossing 30 due to several biological reasons. According to nutritionists, it is recommended to include some special and essential supplements in the diet after a certain age.

In this article, let’s know what are these supplements which can prove beneficial for women above 30 years.

Iron

Iron deficiency is found more in women compared to men, and it can increase the risk of infections in the body. It also leads to fatigue and weakness.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is one of the most important supplements for women’s health. The deficiency of Vitamin D in the body leads to pain in the back, waist and even bones. Vitamin D helps in absorbing calcium.

Magnesium

There shouldn’t be any deficiency of magnesium as it helps in making protein in the body. It also helps in controlling blood sugar. Deficiency of magnesium leads to problems like muscle cramps, fatigue and weakness.

Probiotics

Probiotic supplements are helpful in protecting from health problems like diarrhoea and irritable bowel syndrome. Probiotic bacteria are good for the gut. You should include probiotic supplements in your diet, as it also prevents various kinds of allergies and infections.

Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News 18 does not confirm the same. Please contact an expert before following these.

