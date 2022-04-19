These Foods can Complete Your Daily Nutrients Quota

Even before 2020, when we were leading a happy pandemic-free life, knowing the need for a nutritious diet for our overall health was no rocket science. The importance of consuming a rich healthy diet can’t be stressed enough. However, we all know that we consume a limited amount of food in a single day, and therefore taking every nutrient becomes completely impossible. We have been rarely told about nutrient-dense food, which healthily solves this problem.

For those who don’t know, nutrient-dense foods are the ones that have a high nutrient content for the number of calories that they carry. And therefore including it in your diet can increase the amount of nutrition that you consume per calorie.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra on Instagram shared some foods that come under the category of nutrient-dense foods. She penned down a long note and asked everyone to include these food items in their diet.

Chickpeas

The nutritionist revealed that chickpeas are rich in protein, folate (vitamin B9), iron, zinc, and fibre. She added that if you consume it regularly, then it “may even help offset the development and progression of several chronic diseases", courtesy of their fibre and protein content.

Amaranth

Calling it a ‘pseudocereal’, Batra said that this low-fat grain carries a remarkable nutritional value and is rich in protein content, making it a valuable food source. Moreover, it carries “high levels of micronutrients especially iron, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin A and E."

Moong Lentil

It is jam-packed with “essential amino acids." Not only this, but the phytic acid content in moong lentils is also lower compared to other legumes and cereals, and that makes it a more bioavailable source of protein.

Cashews

One of the most loved nuts across the world, cashews carry “high amounts of vegetable protein and fat", along with this they are rich in protein, “and have an optimal nutritional density with respect to healthy minerals and vitamins."

Ragi

“Although all types of millet are nutritious", ragi stands out as it is gluten-free and rich in protein, calcium, and potassium compared to other millets. It is also high in “polyphenol and dietary fibre, which have multiple health benefits."

