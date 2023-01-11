These Foods Can Help Control Blood Sugar Levels And Benefit Diabetics

Millions of people around the world suffer from diabetes. The lifestyle and dietary choices we make are deteriorating every day. Today, people are moving towards fast foods and edibles with a high glycemic index that causes an increase in blood sugar levels. This can prove to be very dangerous for diabetics. If your blood sugar levels need to be controlled, then you need to make smarter dietary choices.

A healthy diet ensures that not only blood sugar levels but other factors like weight and stress are also under control. Some of the best foods to maintain blood sugar levels are:

Apples – Apples have a low glycemic index. This means that apples will not shoot up blood sugar levels when consumed but help in maintaining healthy levels instead. Along with this, apples contain important nutrients such as fibre, vitamin C, and iron, to name a few, and don’t contain fat.

Advertisement

Almonds – Almonds contain magnesium, which can help the insulin work more efficiently in the body. Including almonds in your diet may balance out blood sugar levels as the insulin helps the cells absorb it better. Almonds are high in monounsaturated fatty acids, protein, and fibre, which makes them best for managing blood glucose levels.

Spinach – Leafy vegetables are considered highly nutritious, and spinach is no different. With only 21 calories per cup, spinach contains magnesium and fibre that help in maintaining blood sugar levels. Apart from this, consuming raw spinach in the form of juices, smoothies, and salads can also be extremely beneficial for our health.

Chia Seeds – Chia seeds are helpful for diabetics as they help reduce weight and control blood sugar levels. The seeds contain protein, fibre, calcium, and other essential nutrients that are important for our body to function well.

Blueberries – The compounds present in blueberries help in improving insulin sensitivity and are good for our hearts, too. Blueberries also contain fibre, vitamin C and antioxidants.

Advertisement

Oats – Similar to apples, oats also have a low glycemic index. Therefore, they help in maintaining blood sugar levels. They also make for a healthier breakfast option as compared to white bread, bran flakes or corn flakes.

Turmeric – This spice has always been regarded as a magical one in Indian households. Every curry involves the use of turmeric, and the spice is extensively used for its properties and taste. Turmeric can help in keeping your pancreas healthy and prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes. It also helps in improving insulin sensitivity, thereby helping in controlling blood sugar levels.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here