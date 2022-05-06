These Harmless Summer Drinks are Perfect for Diabetic Patients

The summer season is here with soaring temperatures and dehydrating weather. And they call for cold and refreshing drinks. While many of these drinks are healthy and rehydrating, the sugar content in them might not be healthy for diabetic patients. This makes it difficult for people suffering from the chronic disease to stay hydrated and have all essential electrolytes up to their necessary levels. Here are 5 summer coolers that are healthy and contain zero sugar for diabetic patients to enjoy and help stay hydrated:

Sattu Drink

Sattu is a special and popular food in Bihar. One of oldest drinks in India, Sattu cooler is the perfect way to stay hydrated for diabetic patients. It has no carbohydrates and can be enjoyed just by adding sattu powder to cold water along with some black salt and squeezing a few drops of lemon to give it a tangy touch.

Ginger and Lemon Drink

Ginger helps in controlling blood sugar levels, thus making this a great summer drink for people with diabetes. Just add lemon to water and grate some ginger and keep yourself hydrated.

Vegetable/Fruit smoothies

Spinach, beetroot, fruit juice of choice and some coconut water blended together can be a very beneficial smoothie for you even if you’re non-diabetic. Make sure that the fruit you choose is a low sugar content one and reap the benefits of this wonderful nutritious smoothie.

Salted Lassi

Take 2 cups of chilled curd, a glass of water, some ice cubes and a teaspoon of cumin powder. Blend it all and you have this tasty sugarless drink ready. Salted lassi is a summer cooler that diabetic patients can enjoy without the worry of their disease aggravating.

Bel Sherbet

Bel or wood apple is a great source of natural fibre, iron, antioxidants and folates. Along with this it cools your stomach. If you suffer from diabetes, bel sherbet can prove to be very beneficial for you during the scorching summers.

