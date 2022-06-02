These Homemade Shampoos Are Sure-Shot Mantra to Healthy Hair

We are at a stage in life where almost all of us are struggling with frizzy and lifeless hair. Despite following a proper hair care routine, we fail to achieve healthy hair, especially in summers. The moisture of the scalp is often reduced due to heat, dust, and sweat. This not only leads to dryness but also tangles your hair. In such cases, home remedies always work the best. You can use a homemade shampoo to bring your hair back to life and make them shiny and soft again.

Shampoo with coconut milk

To make a natural shampoo from coconut milk. Mix half a teaspoon of vitamin E oil and half a cup of liquid soap in 1 cup of coconut milk and fill it in the vial. Now wash your hair regularly with this shampoo. The coconut oil is present in it, nourishes the hair, and makes it soft. At the same time, vitamin E makes hair shiny.

Apply jojoba oil shampoo

To make tangled and frizzy hair silky, using jojoba oil shampoo is a better option. For this, start by mixing 1 teaspoon glycerin, half teaspoon jojoba oil, half teaspoon coconut oil, and 1 teaspoon distilled water in 1 teaspoon mild shampoo. Now apply it while washing your hair.

Try honey shampoo

You can also use honey shampoo to keep your hair and scalp moisturised. To make this, mix 1 teaspoon of organic honey with 1 cup of liquid soap and a few drops of essential oil. Now, fill it in a jar and use this shampoo for hair wash. This will keep your hair soft, shiny, and healthy.

