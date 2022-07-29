These Kitchen Hacks Will Make Your Life Easy

The struggle is real for many people when it comes to preparing food in the kitchen and it’s almost impossible to skip them. Be it chopping, peeling, cleaning of utensils or getting the food ready on time, every task in the kitchen could be challenging. However, better planning and a few simple tricks can make your life easier in the kitchen.

Here are a few easy kitchen hacks that you should definitely know. This will not only make your task in the kitchen hassle free but save a lot of your time.

Cooking Dal

Many find it difficult to clean the pressure cooker after preparing dal in it. Generally, dal gets stuck at the lid of the pressure cooker and it takes more time to clean the cover of the cooker. However, by putting a small steel bowl in the cooker while making dal won’t bring it to a boil and this will help the lid of your cooker not get dirty.

Soaking Rajma

If you want to eat rajma and you have forgotten to soak it, then wash the rajma and put it in the cooker. Now add 1 teaspoon of salt and place the cooker on the gas stove. After a whistle, let it cool and put ice cubes into them. The rajma will quickly be ready to make. Now cook the rajma in the cooker for the next 5-7 minutes in a slow flame.

Tips to reduce rice water

At times you may add excess water to rice while preparing it. In such a situation, you can put a slice of bread in the boiling rice. After a short while, remove the bread from the rice after turning the gas off. The bread will soak water and it will also lessen the amount of water in the rice.

Peeling of garlic

Peeling garlic is genuinely a task that takes a long time. But, you can do it easily with a simple trick. Soak the garlic in hot water. After some time, cut the top of the garlic and cloves will easily come out.

