These Lifestyle Alterations Will Help You Minimize Water Retention

Water retention also referred to as edema is a condition in which the body stores an excessive amount of water, causing swelling. Water retention can affect the hands, face, and feet in addition to the legs. It results from fluid accumulation in bodily tissue. This is brought on by excessive sitting, hormonal changes during pregnancy, or even by standing for a long time. Around 50 to 60 per cent of the body is water. Hence, when it is not properly hydrated, our body has a tendency to retain water. Furthermore, it can also be caused as a result of certain medications, obesity, kidney disease and malnutrition among others. However, you can minimize it by following the steps listed below:

Follow a low sodium diet:

Too much sodium, or salt, can be responsible for water retention. According to the National Library of Medicine, to minimise it, one must abstain from consuming salty foods or processed foods.

Consume foods that are rich in potassium:

Potassium is crucial for maintaining fluid balance in the body and reducing water retention. It functions by reducing the effects of salt to avoid fluid retention and edema and by promoting urine output.

Drink more water:

Dehydration can cause the body to retain more water. Hence, to minimize retention, one should stay hydrated. Doing so enables the body to flush out extra water and sodium and helps the kidneys to work better.

Exercise:

Working out facilitates the body to sweat off additional water. Exercise also increases circulation and blood flow, which can help to reduce fluid retention throughout the body, particularly in the feet and legs. Furthermore, it decreases water weight by utilising glycogen energy reserves. To prevent dehydration, it is essential to replenish lost fluids after any strenuous exercise.

Reduce consumption of refined carbs:

White bread, pasta, and crackers are rich in added sugar or carbs and low in fibre, which can cause blood sugar and insulin levels to spike rapidly. High insulin levels thus increase the reabsorption of this mineral in your kidneys, causing increased salt retention. This could consequently result in your body retaining more water and fluid overall.

