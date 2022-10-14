These Measures Can Help You Easily Adapt To First Year Of Marriage

The first year of marriage is both exciting and full of challenges. While some sail smoothly and enjoy the honeymoon period, it can turn out to be a rollercoaster ride for others. A lot of individuals find themselves unable to adapt to the new lifestyle after marriage.

It also depends on how the couple manages to adapt to new roles in their marriage. In fact, the first two years are extremely crucial because they build the foundation of your marriage. Therefore, this article curates some measures that newlyweds can undertake to cruise through the initial years of marriage:

Don’t indulge in too much intoxication Never tolerate emotional or physical abuse Don’t fear conflict Have fun together Respect each other Don’t let romance and intimacy take a backseat Don’t spend too much on yourself or your partner Don’t get too selfish in the marriage Don’t depend too much on your parents Have realistic expectations from each other

Here’s how you can set priorities in the first year of marriage:

Avoid money-based conflict – Never fight over how much you spend on each other or your respective incomes. Always manage money well and know that you have to help each other out when it comes to money management.

Divide household chores – You must fairly divide household chores among yourselves. Ensure that one person does get worked up by taking on most of the responsibilities. Keep revising the list and divisions of chores regularly.

Find ways to spend time together – Make sure you spend enough time together in the initial years. Family planning can lead to the two of you being too occupied to enjoy each other’s company.

Intimacy is important but also set boundaries – It is important to keep your intimacy alive in a marriage. That is how you do away with the awkwardness of being new to each other. At the same time, make sure that you set proper boundaries and respect each other’s privacy. If one needs time alone, it is their partner’s responsibility to not encroach on their privacy.

