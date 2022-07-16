These Mouth-Watering Quick Seafood Dishes will Impress Your Guests

There’s a popular saying, the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach. Let’s welcome our guests this monsoon by dishing out some lip-smacking seafood dishes. There are many ways you can incorporate seafood into your diet. Yes, cooking it for the first time at home can be a little tricky, but it’s not impossible. Worry not, there are many easy and flavorful dishes that you can try out at home. Before we proceed, it is essential to note that seafood offers a wide array of health benefits. It is low in saturated fats, high in protein and packed with Omega-3, iron, proteins, Vitamin A and D.

If you are a beginner then bookmark these tummy-growling, mouth-watering dishes that will help you please everyone at the table.

1. Garlic Butter Shrimp

A fast and easy food preparation for your game or movie nights can be garlic butter shrimp. You can prepare it in under 10 minutes. These shrimps are extremely juicy with the best garlic flavour. The ingredients needed to make this recipe include shrimps, lots of garlic, butter, and lemon wedges on the side.

2. Tandoori Pomfret

Pomfret is a popular fish found in the coastal region and is known for its fantastic taste. For the recipe, marinate the fish with lemon juice, ginger and garlic paste, and salt. Add some red chilli paste, garam masala spices, yoghurt, and turmeric. Cook it in a tandoor oven and serve it hot.

3. Grilled Tilapia

This flaky white fish can be made right on the grill. Season the tilapia fillets with salt and pepper and spices of your choice. Add in some olive oil and then grill it. Serve it with sauteed veggies.

Save the recipes and enjoy the mouth-watering dishes.

