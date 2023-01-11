These Multibagger Stocks Will Change Your Idea of Investment

Multibagger is a term used for stocks that offer a great return to investors in the medium or long term. Some of these shares offer a return of over 1000 per cent to their investors. If you also have been looking for a share that could give you a heft return, you may consider stocks of BCL Industries. The small-cap share used to trade at Rs 31 per piece in March 2020 but has now climbed up to Rs 408. Shares of BCL Industries moved more than 20 per cent on Monday, January 9 to hit the upper circuit.

BCL Industries with a market cap of Rs 896 crore has seen a boom for the past more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The small-cap has continued to be in base-building mode in the past year. In the past month, the stock has slipped 4 per cent, with a 2 per cent overall decline in the last six months. Hence, it has remained sideways to negative for the last 6 months. The stock has moved from Rs 344 to Rs 405 level in one year alone.

Advertisement

Tremendous Returns

If an investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in this multi-bagger small-cap stock in March 2020, their investment would have been worth more than Rs 12 lakh today. Its current market cap is Rs 896 crore. The stock’s 52-week high is Rs 530 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 278.65 on NSE.

However, before taking any call investors must take into account all the risk factors involved with the share.

BCL Industries’ board will meet on Thursday, January 12 to consider a fund-raising proposal.

Advertisement

An agro-based edible oil company, BCL Industries has a processing capacity of 1,020 MT per day.

Nearly 73 per cent of BCL Industries’ revenue comes from the edible oil and vanaspati segment. Of the remaining, 26 per cent comes from the distillery and 1 per cent comes from real estate.

BCL Industries reported revenue of Rs 833.3 crore during the first six months of the current financial year with an EBITDA margin of 4.8 per cent.

Disclaimer- The opinion given here on the stock is based on the past performance of the stock. If you want to invest in it, then you must consult a Certified Investment Advisor. News18 will not be responsible for any loss you may incur.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here