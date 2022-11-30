These Nutrients Are Essential For The Development Of Your Children

Children, at their growing stage, require nutrients in sufficient amounts to ensure the proper development of their bodies and mind. Children need varying proportions of specific nutrients at different stages of development. Therefore, a healthy and balanced diet, including vegetables and fruits, is essential for your child to maintain their energy levels and promote a healthy weight that improves immunity levels.

To help you figure out the essential nutrients required for your children’s growth and development, we have compiled a list

Protein

Advertisement

Being one of the essential macronutrients, Protein helps build cells, combat infection and break down food into energy. A diet including a sufficient amount of protein helps in maintaining muscle mass and muscle growth.

The top food sources for protein are lean meat, dairy products, legumes, fish, eggs, and nuts.

Iron

Iron plays a very crucial role in the normal functioning of red blood cells as it carries oxygen in the blood through the cells. Its deficiency can cause anaemia that will hinder your child’s development. The best sources of iron are leafy vegetables, red meat, nuts, dried fruits, fortified cereals, whole grain cereals, and seafood.

Vitamin C

You need to include vitamin C in your child’s diet to grow and repair the body tissue. It helps in collagen synthesis, healing wounds, absorption of iron, and maintaining healthy bones. It’s potent in antioxidants which help combat free radical damage that boosts immunity. Its sources are guava, lemon, grapefruit, oranges, tomatoes, kiwi, strawberries, sweet potatoes and leafy vegetables.

Also Read: 5 Yoga Asanas To Energize Your Lazy Winter Mornings

Advertisement

Calcium

Calcium is essential for the growth and development of your child’s bones, muscle function, nerve transmission, hormone secretion, and intracellular signalling. Its best sources are dairy products, organises, tofu, leafy vegetables, and figs.

Healthy fats

Healthy fats are super important in your child’s diet for stable brain development. It functions in the body as fuel and helps absorb fat-soluble vitamins D, A, K and E. Olive oil, avocado, walnut, oily fish and eggs are a good source of healthy fats.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here