These Nutritionist Approved Homemade Remedies Will Keep Kidneys Healthy

Kidney is one of the vital organs of our body. It performs crucial functions such as removing waste from the blood and secreting various hormones. So keeping your kidneys healthy becomes extremely important.

Several factors such as eating habits and lifestyle can impact the health of your kidneys. According to nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor, having symptoms like swollen face, puffy eyes, and foamy urine indicates that you may have a weak kidney. Leading an active lifestyle and drinking enough water are some of the ways you can take care of your kidney. However, there are some homemade remedies that, according to the nutritionist, can help you improve kidney function.

In her recent Instagram post, she recommends increasing water intake if you are having foamy urine or a puffy face as it can be due to dehydration. She adds that bad breath or a metallic taste in the mouth could also mean that your kidney is weak.

Advertisement

Below are the tips you can use to keep kidney diseases at bay and ensure that the organ is functioning properly:

1) The nutritionist suggests using lemon juice and eating foods high in Vitamin C. She says that one can regularly add freshly squeezed lemon juice to drinks as it is rich in Vitamin C. Other foods that are loaded with the nutrient are citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables, broccoli, and cucumbers. According to her, these foods have a substance called citrate that prevents the formation of calcium stones.

2) Those who want to keep their kidneys healthy should also avoid salt-added goods. The nutritionist says that one should eat food with less potassium such as grapes, apples, cabbage, carrots, green beans, and strawberries. The food that are high in potassium are oranges, bananas, tomatoes, and potatoes. Salt replacements should also be avoided especially by those with renal problems.

ALSO READ: All You Need To Know About Diabetic Kidneys

3) Another tip that can aid kidney function is drinking celery juice. The nutritionist says that it contains mineral salts that can help maintain and enhance kidney function. She suggests taking 1-2 glasses of celery juice every day 30 minutes before large meals.

Advertisement

4) Highlighting the benefits of dandelion root, she says, “Antioxidant qualities may be found in dandelion flowers." Additionally, dandelion may strengthen the immune system. Dandelion is also used by herbalist to clean the gallbladder, liver, kidneys. She suggests taking dandelion root supplement for at least six weeks.

ALSO READ: Kidney Transplant: What To Know About The Medical Procedure | Dos & Don’ts Of Chronic Kidney Disease

5) If you are facing symptoms of a weak kidney then consider lowering down your protein intake.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here