Many of us believe that if we have dry and damaged hair, all we need is a moisturising treatment to solve the problem. However, there could be other problems. Our hair is primarily composed of keratin, which is a chain of amino acids and proteins. Keratins wear out as a result of over-styling, chemical treatments, and environmental stressors, leaving gaps in the hair that eventually lead to damage and breakage. This could be a result of protein deficiency.

The following are some obvious signs that our hair desperately needs protein.

Extremely porous hair

Is your hair coarse and dry? Tears and gaps in the hair in highly porous strands expose the cortex to stressors. This causes the hair to absorb and release moisture more quickly than usual, resulting in frizzy or tangled hair.

Limp and stringy hair

Is the hair not as full and bouncy as it used to be earlier? Dull and limp hair is a sign of protein deficiency. Most people believe that a little hair styling product will bring it back to life, but this practice actually jeopardises the hair’s health significantly. Adding more products to already damaged hair will weigh it down, causing it to look stringy.

Elasticity of the hair is low.

Carry out the Wet Stretch Test. Spray some water on about 10 strands. Hold them tightly and then gently pull the hair. The hair is healthy if it stretches and bounces back to its normal length without breaking. If it stretches and does not return or stretches and breaks, your hair is likely lacking in protein.

Hair has recently been coloured

Chemicals in hair colour, bleach, and treatments alter the bonds of the hair, causing damage. These chemicals cause the cuticles to rise and raise the pH of the hair. The longer the cuticles are raised, the more the cortex of the hair is exposed, making the hair more prone to protein loss and breakage.

More shedding and breakage

Hair fall or breakage is quite common. However, if you are facing high hair fall then it could be a sign of protein deficiency. Increased hair loss can be caused by a variety of factors, including hormonal imbalances, vitamin deficiencies, stress, auto-immune disorders, medications, chemotherapy, and more.

Before concluding that a lack of protein is the cause of any hair problem, it is critical to thoroughly consult and analyse the scalp and hair.

