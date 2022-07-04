These Signs on Skin Hint Towards Spike in Cholesterol Levels

Cholesterol is required by the body to build healthy cells, but high levels of cholesterol can increase your risk of heart diseases. When cholesterol level shoots up, you can develop fatty deposits in your blood vessels. If not attended, these fatty deposits grow, making the blood flow through arteries difficult. Sometimes, these deposits can break suddenly and form a clot, which causes heart attack or stroke.

In the majority cases, high cholesterol is a silent killer. It typically doesn’t cause any symptoms. Many people don’t even realize their cholesterol levels are shooting until they develop serious heart complications.

Dermatologist Rinky Kapoor, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, said that if one pays close attention to their health, nature gives subtle signals for high cholesterol which are visible on the skin.

Blue or purple net pattern on skin: Usually it appears when the weather is chilly. It can also be an indication of blockage in your arteries.

Skin colour and elevated dryness: High cholesterol levels decrease the blood flow under the skin, therefore the skin cells don’t get enough nutrition. This leads to a change in colour of the skin.

Ulcers in feet: People with high cholesterol can experience recurring ulcers. This is because the ulcers do not get enough blood supply to heal, which is a hint of high cholesterol.

Xanthelasma: A yellowish-orange wax growth around the corner of the eyes is also a sign of spike in cholesterol levels.

Xanthoma: Quite similar to Xanthelasma, Xanthoma causes the growth of orange wax on the back of the lower leg, and palms.

Psoriasis: Citing a latest research, the expert said that there is a connection between psoriasis and high cholesterol levels, which is known as hyperlipidaemia.

