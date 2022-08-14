These Symptoms Could Indicate High Cholesterol Levels, Check Details

The body needs cholesterol for producing hormones and Vitamin D which help in digesting food and creation of cell membranes. Problems arise when there is an excessive amount of cholesterol in blood, which gives rise to problems like coronary artery diseases.

A warning sign of high cholesterol levels in the body is smelly pus on toes and lower limbs of the body.

These symptoms start appearing in the body when there is a high cholesterol level in the body. If the condition of high cholesterol is left untreated, it leads to Atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis is the condition where arteries narrow down and cholesterol plaques are built inside the arteries. This increases the risk of heart attacks.

Atherosclerosis gives rise to Peripheral Arterial Disease and it even leads to complexities like Critical Limb Ischaemia. In Critical Limb Ischaemia, blood flow to the legs became severely restricted. Critical Limb Ischaemia ultimately causes smelly pus on toes and lower limbs of the body.

In such conditions, skin on toes or lower limbs become cold and numb. The colour of skin also changes from red to black. It ultimately begins to swell, produce smelly pus and cause enormous pain.

Apart from the smelly pus, there are other warning signs as well, which should be taken very seriously. These red flags are:

1. Severe burning pain in legs and feet. This pain continues even while the person is resting.

2. Skin turns pale, shiny, smooth and dry

3. There occur wounds, ulcers on your feet and legs. These wounds will not heal.

4. Also there is a loss of muscle mass in legs. Muscle mass is the amount of muscle in the body. These include skeletal, smooth and cardiac muscles.

