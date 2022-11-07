These Three Factors Can Aid In Improving One’s Mental Health, Shows Study

Our psychological, emotional, and social well-being, all fall under mental health. It impacts our thoughts, feelings, and behaviours. Moreover, it greatly influences our decision-making abilities, how we manage stress, and relate to others. As crucial as it is for one to look after their physical health, one should take all necessary measures to ensure that their mental health is sound.

Doing so will automatically positively impact our physical health. But did you know, the kind of people that we associate with (relationships), staying physically active, and passion play a huge role in boosting one’s mental health? Yes, you read it right. Read below to find out what the studies suggest.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Relationships:

Psychologists believe and research suggests that people are happier when they are in healthy relationships. Additionally, they fight through the challenges that they come across in life with ease. However, when you are in relationships where you often face problems, it becomes one of the biggest reasons for stress.

Therefore, healthy relationships aid in improving one’s mental health. According to the research conducted by the Lancet Neurology, by using cognitive techniques, increased brain growth, and synaptic density, which aids in guarding against pathological processes, maintaining social connections improves cognitive reserve.

Physical activity:

The physical and mental health of a person is interdependent. In addition to strengthening one’s body, working out regularly is great for one’s mental health. This is because exercise increases blood flow, strengthens the digestive system, and bumps up the production of feel-good neurotransmitters, endorphins.

Passion:

According to Medical News Today’s reports, passion lends direction to the subject of interest. It is believed to be linked with the dopamine system, which is essential for attention, rewards, learning, and goal-oriented behaviours. In other words, it provides a person with the focus to attain their long-term goals.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here