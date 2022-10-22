These Tips Will Help You Ace The Bridal Lehenga Look on Your Wedding Day

The wedding day is undeniably one of the most important days in a person’s life. It is mostly a once-in-a-lifetime event, and people leave no stone unturned to make the day as memorable as they can. That is exactly where fashion enters the picture. Every woman wants to look her best on the wedding day. Some women also go to great lengths to select the best bridal dress for their big day. While sporting a bridal lehenga is quite common, check out these tips and tricks before you zero down to that one lehenga for your special day:

Prioritise comfort over trend

Advertisement

Many women prioritise trends over comfort. And, discomfort is the last thing you want to feel at your wedding. For instance, blouses with plunging necklines are very much in trend nowadays, but not everyone is comfortable wearing them. If you are not, then do not go for them just for the sake of following the trend. Instead, choose a lehenga that best suits your comfort.

Top Showsha Video

Avoid heavy dupattas

Some opt for a heavily embroidered dupatta with their bridal lehenga. But, it can make it difficult for you to handle the lehenga. Carrying a heavy dupatta on your head for a long time can also give you a headache. Therefore, it is advised to go for lightweight dupattas on your wedding day.

Check fittings

If you’ve finalised a lehenga months before your wedding day, then it’s advisable you go in for your final fitting session a couple of days before your big day. To avoid any wardrobe malfunctions at your wedding, ensure that your lehenga fits you well.

Advertisement

Pay attention to the length of the lehenga

Do not ignore the length of the lehenga while buying footwear for the wedding. Wearing high heels not only makes your lehenga look smaller but can also ruin the overall look of the lehenga. Flat footwear is a better choice if your lehenga is short. However, you can go for moderately heeled footwear if your bridal lehenga is long.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here