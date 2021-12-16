These Tips Will Help You Choose the Best Frames for Your Specs

Learning how to choose frames for your prescription glasses may appear to be a tricky problem, but it does not have to be. You don’t have to be a fashion guru to select eyeglass frames that flatter your face. There are a few simple methods for determining which frames will best compliment your face and showcase your style and individuality. So, let’s get right into it.

When it comes to understanding how to choose frames, analyzing your face shape is a smart place to start. The key to getting the ideal frames is to select a pair that complements your facial shape. Trace your face on a mirror with a dry-erase marker to determine your facial shape. You’ll know how to choose frames once you’ve identified your facial shape.

There are complementing frames for every face shape that may help balance your look. Particular frames might draw attention to or even slim down certain features. If you have an oval-shaped profile, you will look great in almost any frame. A heart-shaped face looks best in circular frames that are bigger on top to offset a tiny chin. Square faces, on the other hand, feature a pointed jaw and a large forehead. Choose thin frames to lessen the angular appearance of squarish features. If you have a round face and want it to look thinner and longer, try angled narrow eyeglass frames to elongate the face and rectangular frames that are broader than they are deep.

So, how should a perfect-fitting pair of glasses look? It is common knowledge that if your glasses fit properly, you should not have minor pains and blemishes. There are a few more factors to consider while selecting the best fit:

A well-designed and positioned bridge is critical for a well-fitting pair of spectacles.

Your frames should not be any broader than the width of your face at the temples.

The top part of your eyeglasses should not be higher than your eyebrow arch.

The lower border of the frames should not rest on your cheeks, since this can create discomfort by rubbing against your skin.

