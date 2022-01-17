These Tips Will Help You Live Longer

A team of Australian researchers has come up with an interesting aspect that can help live a healthy and long life. Professor Ruth Hubbard of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Queensland and his team studied Marvel films released between 2008 film Iron Man to Black Widow in 2021. The researchers paid special attention to the five Marvel superhero characters Iron Man, The Hulk, Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spider-Man.

Professor Ruth Hubbard, through his study, has suggested some health tips based on the behaviour and habits of the superheroes of the films, which can be used to live longer and stay younger.

>Indulge in regular exercise

Researchers have suggested that several positive habits including exercise or just body movement is enough to keep muscles, heart, and body fit.

Build a healthy habit of walking. Stating examples of superheroes, Hubbard said that sitting for a long time is injurious to health. Walking helps in metabolizing glucose. It also activates the whole body, which makes our body work faster and fluently.

>Socialize

Many studies have suggested that people with strong social connections may live healthier and longer. Loneliness and social isolation have a bad effect on health as you get old. Superheroes depend on each other when needed. In spite of disagreement, they unite for a cause. For example, Spiderman has an emotional relationship with his aunt.

>Keep your mind sharp

Always keep your mind active. It will also help prevent old age-related mental illnesses like dementia. Superheroes like Iron Man repeatedly use their intelligence despite a lot of power. Therefore, increasing your cognitive ability will protect you from hallucinations or dementia.

>Follow a healthy diet

Except for Iron Man and Thor, none of the superheroes consume alcohol. All stay away from alcohol and cigarettes.

>Keep a check on your weight

Prof Hubbard stated that Hulk is the exception in this case. But apart from him, all the superheroes tend to put focus on their weight in order to remain physically healthy.

