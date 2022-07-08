These Unrealistic Expectations May Result In Ending A Relationship

Unrealistic expectations are those two words which can lead to a downfall in any relationship. There should always be a fine line separating the preconceived notions of how your partner should behave. It is very important to share and communicate when your expectations can’t match your partner’s behaviour. This article curates all those unrealistic expectations, according to Lucille Shackleton, which take any relationship downhill.

Believing that your partner will change (without addressing the issue)

It is a wrong notion that your partner will change habits without you addressing the issue. Communication is the solution to having a healthy relationship. Address the issues which are bothering you assertively but calmly. Having patience is also a great virtue in a healthy relationship. Realize that changing habits takes time.

Advertisement

Thinking that there will always remain a spark

There is loss of interest in all relationships with time. There will be a lot of fights and differences of opinion. It is a wrong notion that partners should always have feelings of love towards each other. It requires a lot of zeal and effort from both partners to maintain a relationship.

Believing that there should be no privacy

Respect for privacy should be of utmost importance in any relationship. Being in a relationship doesn’t give anyone the right to trespass on their partner’s privacy. There are some aspects of life regarding which people want to maintain secrecy. There is no need to inquire about those aspects and create unnecessary tensions in the relationship.

Believing that they are responsible for your happiness:

Advertisement

No one can be responsible for your happiness. If a person is not happy within themselves, they will not feel good in a relationship either. People should learn to be happy and satisfied with themselves first. One can accentuate the happiness quotient in a relationship if they are satisfied from within.

Lucille Shackleton has written these rules for Stylish magazine.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.