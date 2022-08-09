These Yoga Postures Can Help You to Reduce Joint And Ankle Pains

A balanced diet combined with a physical exercise regime is an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. Sedentary lifestyle can lead to a lot of health problems and body pains even at a very young age. This also leads to problems in everyday life.

Yoga can help to deal with a number of health issues caused by an erratic lifestyle. Various Yoga poses, known as asanas, and breathing techniques help in getting rid of many health issues. Apart from helping us to keep ourselves flexible, Yoga helps us maintain the health of internal organs as well. Regular Yoga practice makes us feel full of energy throughout the day and helps us stay away from muscle and joint pains even at old-age.

Recently, in a live session with News 18, Yoga instructor Savita Yadav showed a few postures that could help people of old age to get rid of ankle and knee pain.

First, sit on your mat in a meditating posture. Now take a breath and exhale while chanting ‘Om’. Then recite a mantra of your choice and focus on your breath while inhaling and exhaling properly.

Now straighten your legs and move your toes back and forth. Repeat it ten times. After this rotate your wrists clockwise 10 times. Then take some rest and rotate them anti-clockwise.

Keep one leg straight in the front and hold the toe of the other leg, bend the knee and pull the legs on your thigh and hold it with one hand. Now take the other hand, lift the knee of the bent leg once and bring it to your ear. Stretch the leg while pressing it towards the floor. Do this ten times. Watch the video to understand the posture and see how it is done properly.

Now while lifting this leg, bring it near your chest and stretch while pressing. Now take the foot to the side in this posture and bring it back forward. Do it ten times. Now while keeping the foot in this posture, touch the nose with the thumb once and then lower it down. Do this 10 times.

In this posture, touch the toe with your ear. Keep the waist straight and do this till the count of 10. Now keep the foot gently on the mat and make a light movement of the foot. Now straighten the leg. Do the same with the other leg.

