Things To Keep In Mind For Your Child’s Skincare

When we talk about children’s skincare, people often get a bit overwhelmed. The focus on children’s skincare is equally important as adults. And there’s no loss in encouraging good skincare habits in your children. If it goes well, your child will have a lifetime of healthy and clear skin.

Now, as you know the importance of a proper skincare regime for kids, the next step is to understand what products you should be using, how much you are using, and in what manner. Don’t worry; we are here to clear all your doubts.

Choose Gentle Products

You must remember that your child’s skin is sensitive and prone to dryness. That’s why every dermatologist suggests using gentle soaps and shampoos that are specifically made for delicate skin.

Before choosing any product, ensure it does not contain dye, alcohol, parabens or synthetic fragrance.

Always do a patch test first

Always do a patch test of a product on your baby’s skin. Just take a small amount of the product on your fingertip and test it behind your baby’s ear or inside their elbow. Wait for at least 24 hours to see if it reacts to your face. If there aren’t any, then it’s safe, and you can use it.

Keep 3-step skincare products

Don’t complicate your baby’s skincare with too many products. Keep it simple and use only these three:

Gentle cleanser: Use a gentle cleanser to avoid any kind of synthetics or dyes. A good one helps reduce oil and impurities from the face by removing dirt and bacteria.

Moisturiser: Soaps often remove all the skin’s natural oil, and it gets tough to maintain the moisture. And baby’s skin tends to lose moisture quickly. Within 3 minutes of bathing, you need to apply the baby lotion to keep the skin hydrated and protected.

Sunscreens: Sunscreens help to avoid potential irritation and harmful chemicals that the baby’s skin absorbs directly from the sun. Nowadays, physical sunscreens contain a more elegant formulation that works well on a baby’s skin.

