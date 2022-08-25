Things To Keep In Mind While Choosing A Chimney For Your Kitchen

Indian cuisine is known for its distinctive flavours and variety. Much of the recipes involve frying and sauteing in oil, which causes oil fumes to rise up. Over a period of time, the accumulation of oil particles on tiles and ceilings leaves them with a layer of grease which causes dust to stick to them and gives your kitchen an unhygienic look. While fumes are inevitable when you cook using oil, they can be prevented from depositing on the things in its vicinity and can be channelled away.

Chimneys are used for the above purpose and can be seen as a common accessory in kitchens these days. Know what kind of chimneys you can use for your kitchen.

Type

On the basis of the space available and the structure of your kitchen, you can choose from among the following types of chimneys.

Wall-mounted chimney – These are fitted to the wall over the hob.

Island chimney – As the name suggests, if the stove is not adjacent to the wall and is isolated from support, then this chimney is installed from the ceiling.

Built-in chimney – These are integrated inside kitchen cabinets against the wall.

Corner chimney – This type of chimney is mounted in the corner of the kitchen.

2.Filter

Cassette filter – It is made of aluminium mesh which captures the dirt and grease. They need to be cleaned once a week.

Baffle filter – These curved filters change the direction of smoke as it passes through them. They can work even when they are covered with grease.

Carbon filter – They primarily handle odour, and should be replaced every six months.

3. Suction Power

For heavy smoke, you can take a chimney of the suction power of 700-1000 m3/hour.

For light fumes, you can opt for a 500-600 m3/hour suction power chimney

