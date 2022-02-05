Things To Know Before Drinking Cold Water And Its Side Effects

Water is the basic necessity of life and overall health. As summer will be approaching soon, many of us will run to the refrigerator to grab a chilled bottled water to quench our thirst. And, who doesn’t like that in the scorching heat? But, have you ever thought that the temperature of the water is also crucial? It is commonly known that drinking cold water can affect your digestive health. Even as per Ayurveda, it has been advised to avoid drinking cold water to maintain a healthy digestive system.

As much as quantity matters, the temperature of the water is also important. Consumption of cold water or soft drinks can narrow blood vessels. It restricts digestion. It also inhibits the natural process of absorbing nutrients during digestion.

Drinking chilled water increases the chances of developing a sore throat and runny nose. And, especially after a meal, avoid drinking cold water. It can cause excess mucus to accumulate.

Experts have suggested that drinking cold water after a meal solidifies the fat you eat. Additionally, it makes it harder for the body to break down unwanted fat. Also, it is not advisable to drink water immediately after a meal. It is recommended to keep a 30-minute gap between drinks before a meal.

Some studies have suggested that cold water may play a role in reducing heart rate. Drinking ice water stimulates the vagus nerve, which is an important part of the body’s autonomic nervous system, to reduce the heart rate.

It is not advisable to drink ice water after exercise. Drinking lukewarm water is a better option for a healthy body. Exercising increases body heat. Drinking ice water immediately can cause irritation in the stomach.

