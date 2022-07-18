Things to Know Before Hitting The Gym if You Are Diabetic

Diabetes is a serious, chronic disease. According to the World Health Organization, about 8.7% of people in India between the ages of 20 and 70 are suffering from it. Yes, hitting the gym is beneficial for all, the question arises if diabetic individuals can engage in the gym to stay physically fit.

According to diabetes expert Dr Lalit Kaushik, diabetic patients should consult a doctor before starting the gym. Patients can go to the gym 1 to 3 days a week. Diabetes patients have weak immunity, due to which their body takes more time to repair after exercise. So going to the gym every day can be risky for them.

Apart from this, such people should not engage in high-intensity cardio exercise, because it affects the heart. Heavy exercise should be avoided, as it increases the risk of sugar down. Check your sugar level before and after exercising and if the sugar level drops down, eat a banana to manage it.

What do fitness experts have to say?

Health and wellness coach Arun Singh says that diabetic patients should exercise in the gym under the supervision of a qualified trainer. Discuss your condition with the trainer, so that the exercise and diet can be prepared accordingly.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

