Things to Think About When Removing a Tattoo

We adore being inked. Nothing is more trendy than showing off a tattoo that expresses your spirit; it gives a little zing to our complete appearance. Although having a tattoo can be an exhilarating and painful experience, many people prefer to remove the tattoo after some time. Although tattoos are permanent, it’s interesting to note that modern technology makes it possible to get rid of undesired tattoos.

The best way to get rid of tattoos is through laser tattoo removal. With the help of the technology’s high-intensity laser procedure, the pigment of the tattoo is skilfully broken down, and eventually you are free of your tattoos.

Following are some things to think about if you intend to have your tattoos removed, courtesy of Dr. Sonia Tekchandani, Celebrity Dermatologist and Founder of Tender Skin International.

You may experience pain

If you’ve ever had a tattoo, you are aware of how painful the procedure may be. The removal procedure, however, is likewise not an exception. Although the discomfort can be reduced, the laser procedure is highly uncomfortable for the skin, especially if you have intricate tattoos in delicate places on your body. Ask your clinic to use local anaesthetic if you have a low pain threshold. A numbing cream is also preferred by some clinics to relax that area. Do not take any painkillers without consulting a doctor.

It takes several sessions to remove a tattoo

It is not a simple or fast process. It takes at least 8–10 sessions, so you must have patience. However, depending on the colour and placement of your tattoo, the number of sessions may occasionally rise. Deeply coloured tattoos require more time to erase than tattoos with lighter hues.

Perhaps there are scars

The removal of a tattoo may result in further scarring if you have sensitive skin or if you already have scarring from a prior tattoo. Deeper-toned tattoos, such as those in shades of light blue and green, are difficult to remove and can leave scars or a cast in their wake.

It is a pricey procedure

Just as getting a tattoo can be very expensive, so will getting it removed. You must consider your budget because it calls for high-intensity technologies.

It might leave a stain

The tattoo removal procedure does not ensure complete removal of the tattoo. Depending on the type of tattoos you previously had, it can occasionally leave a light stain.

Take care of your skin

On the day of your clinic visit, refrain from utilising any form of medication. It can exacerbate the areas’ sensitivity. To be safe, stay away from harsh active components like retinol following the elimination process.

Bears negative impacts

Some of the frequent negative consequences of tattoo removal include inflammation, redness, swelling, blistering, and bleeding. Be sure to take the appropriate precautions and be ready for any potential adverse effects.

So if you decide to get a tattoo removed, keep these points in mind.

