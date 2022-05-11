Things You Can Eat After A Cardio Session At Gym

Running is beneficial. It helps burn a lot of calories and keep the heart healthy. Well, with this, a post-run recovery is equally important for muscles. It is necessary to consume the proper amount of carbs and protein for muscle recovery.

Here is a guide on what to eat post-run for muscle recovery

Consume a bowl of curd mixed with a spoon of honey and some freshly cut fruits like blueberries, and raspberries. It will give energy to the body. Muscles break down after working out and protein helps them to regenerate. You can also have Greek yoghurt, as it contains a lot of protein. Having egg and boiled vegetables, eg: broccoli, are good for post-run muscle recovery. The protein present in the egg will strengthen the muscles. You can add avocado and sweet potatoes to it. A bowl full of oatmeal loaded with berries and nuts of your choice can give you the much-needed kick. Low-fat cottage cheese contains nutrients like calcium and magnesium. It can be beneficial for the body. Tofu is an excellent source of protein. It contains all nine amino acids. It also contains iron, calcium, magnesium, and zinc. Go for a banana. It contains carbs and potassium, which can relieve muscle cramps. In addition, salmon, fish, nuts, whole grains, broccoli, chocolate, pineapple juice, dry fruits, turmeric, tomatoes, berries, kale, watermelon, white gram, milk, ginger, etc. can also help in muscle recovery.

