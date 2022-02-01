This 20-Year-Old Died of Melanoma. Family Now Fulfilling His Last Wish

Health issues need to be taken care of even at the slightest symptom. Very often these symptoms are ignored, and they develop into an even bigger problem. These problems then cause an excruciating amount of pain to us. These conditions are then difficult to treat. According to a report in The Mirror, a 20-year-old faced an early death due to a mole on his hand. It is difficult to believe but this mole caused the death of Tom Linton.

Tom couldn’t even see his girlfriend and friends due to the lockdown. Although he was grateful to have spent his last few days with his family.

Tom passed away at a very young age of 20. Although being a selfless and responsible human, Tom asked his family to grant him a final wish. He asked them to raise awareness about Melanoma so that others could be saved. Paying respect to his last wish, Tom’s family is organising a fest with charity foundation MelanomaMe and its founder Kerry Rafferty.

Tom’s mother Amanda Linton explained how Tom had started feeling unwell before Christmas 2019. The illness had caused Tom to lose weight. After this, Tom suffered chest pain and had to be rushed to the accidents and emergencies unit. Tom developed spots on his body. It was then doctors felt concerned for him. These blue spots were alarming to the doctors, for they had never seen something like that in their lifetime.

Tom’s illness remained undiagnosed by most of the doctors. He collapsed one day and was finally taken to Elizabeth Queen Hospital. After scanning, doctors found that there was cancer in his liver, lungs and kidneys.

According to Tom’s mother Amanda, he was a very compassionate person and had a lot of friends. Amanda said that Tom treated everyone equally and had immense love for music.

