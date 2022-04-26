This Akshay Tritiya, Buy These Things According To Your Zodiac Signs For Prosperity

This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on May 3rd. Akshaya means “endless," while Tritiya means “third." It falls on Shukla paksha (waxing cycle of the moon) during the month of Baishakh, according to the Hindu calendar (Hindu Panchang). There is an Aboojh muhurta on this day, therefore you can do anything you want without consulting the calendar.

This Akshaya Tritiya will be remarkable and significant this time. For the first time in 50 years, Shobhan yoga will be observed on the same day. This day is auspicious because it provides never-ending pleasure, fortune, and success. On this day, people like to acquire gold and silver in the hope that it will bring them greater money and prosperity in the future.

You can also pray for prosperity and good fortune by buying things according to your zodiac sign.

Aries: On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, Aries should purchase red lentils. You will gain good fortune as a result of this.

Taurus: People born under the sign of Taurus should purchase millet or rice on Akshaya Tritiya. This will bring you pleasure and success.

Gemini: Geminis should buy garments, green moong, or coriander on Akshaya Tritiya. It will be lucky for you.

Cancer: Because the Moon is your governing planet, you should buy rice or milk on Akshaya Tritiya. It will benefit your growth.

Leo: Sun is the governing planet of the Leo zodiac. As a result, persons born under the sign of Leo should purchase copper cookware or red clothing on Akshaya Tritiya. It will be beneficial in the future.

Virgo: Buying moong dal on Akshaya Tritiya is fortunate for Virgos. You will be endowed with boundless virtue.

Libra: On Akshaya Tritiya, anyone born under this sign should buy rice or sugar. This will improve the quality of your life.

Scorpio: Purchasing jaggery or water on Akshaya Tritiya would be auspicious for persons born under your sign. Your goodness will grow.

Sagittarius: Jupiter is your governing planet, thus those born under your sign should eat yellow rice or bananas. This will grow in virtue.

Capricorn: Saturn is Capricorn’s governing planet. It is auspicious for persons born under this sign to purchase urad dal on Akshaya Tritiya.

Aquarius: On Akshaya Tritiya, anyone born under the sign of Aquarius should buy black sesame or garments. Shani Dev is also the lord of this zodiac.

Pisces: Jupiter is also the lord of this zodiac. People born under this sign should buy grams of turmeric. This will improve your fortune.

(Disclaimer: The information and information given in this article are based on general assumptions. News 18 does not confirm these. Before implementing them, please contact the concerned expert)

