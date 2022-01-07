This Ayurvedic Milk is Your Answer to Changing Weather Diseases, Viruses

There is a new variant of Covid-19, the Omicron, spreading panic in many parts of the world, including India. And if that wasn’t enough, the current weather in India is causing several more health problems like viral fever, cough, and cold.

Our immune system is responsible for fighting off infections, viruses, bacteria and other foreign bodies that enter the body through mucous membranes or open wounds. So, to boost our immunity, many are advised to take Vitamin C or consume Ayurvedic milk.

Ayurveda recommends drinking a particular type of milk that can strengthen the body’s immunity and protect you from viruses and diseases.

Here’s how Ayurvedic milk benefits and how you can make it.

>Benefits Of Drinking Ayurvedic Milk

The benefits of drinking Ayurvedic milk include:

- Strengthens the body’s immune system to fight infections like COVID-19 or Omicron

- Improves memory, which boosts the potential to learn.

- It regulates blood sugar, blood pressure, pH value of blood, cholesterol in the body and prevents diabetes, high blood pressure, heart stroke, etc.

- It improves the sexual ability and the sperm count, which controls infertility.

- Improves women’s bone health and protects against common menstrual problems.

- Aids in improving the glow of the skin.

>How to make Ayurvedic milk?

Ingredients You Need

10 almonds

3 dates

1 glass of cow’s milk

4 pinch turmeric

2 pinch cinnamon

1 pinch cardamom powder

1 tsp Desi ghee

1 teaspoon honey

How to Make The Ayurvedic Milk?

All you need are 10 almonds and 3 dates or raisins, soaked in water overnight. If there are dates, don’t soak them; just use them directly. Now, peel almonds in the morning, take out the date’s seeds and grind them both. Mix this paste in lukewarm milk and add turmeric, cinnamon and cardamom powder to it.

Now add 1 spoon of ghee to it and mix it well; then drink it on an empty stomach every morning. Remember not to eat anything for 40 minutes after consuming the Ayurvedic milk. You can also drink it at night.

