This Bel Ka Sharbat Recipe is a Must-Try This Summer

The colling effect of the juice helps us to maintain our body temperature even when the mercury is soaring, bel juice or Wood Apple Fruit is one of the most loved summer drinks in India. It not only provides a cooling effect to the body but also has a nutritional quotient as well. The colling effect of the juice helps us to maintain our body temperature even when the mercury is soaring. If you haven’t tried this recipe yet, you are missing out on something great. But it’s never too late to try good things in life.

It’s super easy to make, so try our recipe to beat the heat with bel ka sharbat

Ingredients

Bel – 1

Sugar - 1/2 cup

Coldwater - 4 cups

Few ice cubes

Steps for recipe

Take the Bel and break its shell

Extract the pulp out into a vessel

Add cold water to the vessel containing the bel pulp and leave it for an hour

Now, mash the pulp and mix it in the water

For this, you can use a masher or your hands to remove the fibre and seeds

Take a sieve to filter the juice and filter the juice

Add sugar as per your taste and stir the mix

Add ice cubes and leave it for a minute or two

Your delicious Bel ka Sharbat is ready.

Serve it in a glass and enjoy!

You may add some extra ice cubes if you like too cold

Benefits

It hydrates the body and curbs cravings for sweets while being low in fat.

Contains vitamin C, beta carotene, and some vitamin B, which help in the prevention of common diseases.

Prevents diarrhoea by combating harmful bacteria

Keeps away skin infections, including fungal and viral infections

Contains antioxidants that may help reduce cancer risk

