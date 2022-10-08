This Body Polishing Ingredient Won't Burn A Hole In Your Pocket And Make Skin Glow

When we think about skincare, we only think of our face, but there is so much more to it. Self-care routines can and should differ for everyone, but one thing we can all agree on is that one’s body deserves as much love and attention as one’s multi-step facial regimen.

Even if we think of some skincare process we end up burning our entire pocket but we don’t have to do that. Why? Because we have an amazing ingredient at our home that will make you shine bright like a diamond. Trust us when we say this or maybe try by yourself and then believe us.

Today we are going to talk about an ingredient, which is simple coconut oil that can be used for our entire body polishing. It not only makes your skin shine but also gets rid of tanning as well. Coconut oil is a natural moisturiser that aids in the removal of dead skin while also revitalising the skin. Aside from that, it is extremely effective in mending old skin blemishes. Massage with coconut oil can also help relieve muscle tension and calm the body. Wondering how to use it? So let’s just scroll down and read about the same.

Step 1

Start by putting a few drops of lemon juice in lukewarm water and take a steam bath with it. This will help in loosening your dead skin and also remove the bacteria on your skin.

Step 2

Take some coconut oil in a bowl and apply it to the whole body. If you want, you can also add half a teaspoon of turmeric to it and massage this all over the body. You can do this for 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 3

A body scrub will be the third step in the body polishing process. This is the most important step in the body polishing process. The dead skin cells are eliminated, and the skin begins to glow as a result. In a dish, combine half a cup of ground coffee, half a cup of brown sugar, and half a cup of coconut oil. Apply it on your entire body and scrub it well. After 20 minutes, properly wash off.

