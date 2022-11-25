This Creamy Spinach Soup Will Remind You of Popeye the Sailor Man

Remember Popeye from the 90s cartoon Popeye, the Sailor Man and how just one jar of spinach multiplied his energy by ten folds? Including greens in your diet is one of the best sources of iron and keeps you satiated for a long time. To add some flavour, try out creamy spinach soup. This aromatic bowl of delicious soup is incredibly healthy and nutrient-dense with an abundance of iron, calcium, and vitamin K in it. The comforting and enticing soup made from the cream of spinach leaves simmered in gentle spices can enlighten your taste buds. Fresh baby spinach leaves, moong dal, vegetables, almonds, cashews, garlic, and spices are the main components you need to prepare this spinach soup recipe.

Here’s the full list of ingredients required:

1 tbsp butter

1 medium-sized onion (finely chopped)

1 clove garlic (finely chopped)

1 bunch of spinach leaves

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup milk

1/2 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp sugar

1 tbsp corn flour

1 tsp fresh cream

Salt as per taste

How to prepare Creamy Spinach Soup?

Saute onion and leeks in butter in a large saucepan over medium heat until translucent. Pour in the water and bouillon cubes. Bring the water to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and leave to cook for 20 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender. Cook for another 2 to 4 minutes. In a blender, pour the soup mixture into batches. Return to the pan. Whisk slowly and add salt and pepper. Low the heat, and bring it to just before simmering. Add the cream and butter and whisk it again to incorporate the cream fully. Serve the hot soup and garnish it with fresh cream drops.

Health benefits of Creamy Spinach Soup:

Aids in weight loss: It can help you lose weight as it has a low-calorie count. Its high fibre content aids digestion regulates blood sugar levels and avoids constipation. Natural anti-ageing properties: Spinach contains a lot of antioxidants, which can destroy and prevent free radicals, and premature ageing. Eating spinach on a regular basis will benefit your skin and make it shine. It will instead rejuvenate your skin, making you look younger and healthier.

