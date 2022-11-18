This December, Explore These Unique Spots in the Kutch of Gujarat

Winters are finally here, and many of us are planning a year-end trip in December. If you want to avoid the bitter cold and prefer to roam on the seashores or in the plains, then Kutch of Gujarat can prove to be the best travel destination for you. Exploring the Kutch in December can be an amazing experience.

Let us look at some of the amazing destinations in Kutch that you can’t afford to miss out on.

Mandvi Beach: If you are a sea lover, then this place is definitely for you. This is one of the most famous sea beaches here. Visiting the seashores of Mandvi will be a very relaxing experience for you. Mild sunlight and the beach’s cool sea breeze will refresh your mood.

Temples and parks: During December, you can visit mythological temples like Swami Narayan of Bhuj, the historical palace, and the National Park.

Siyot Cave: Siyot caves are one of the oldest caves. It depicts mostly Buddhist and Hindu architecture. It is located 125 km away from Bhuj and attracts historians from all over the world.

Topansar Lake: If you are visiting Mandvi, then definitely visit Topansar Lake, located nearby. This picturesque lake offers a cool breeze and scenic views, and one can also spot a lot of migratory birds during December. This place is definitely for nature lovers as it is surrounded by lush greenery. Topansar Lake should be a must-go to place on the list of places to see in Kutch in December.

Apart from visiting these places, you can also explore the Great Rann Festival or Rann Mahotsav. It is organised every year in the Kutch. This festival is famous for shopping, cultural programs, desert safari, hot balloon rides and local street foods.

Also, you can make this trip memorable by witnessing the breathtaking view of Thar Desert and the Arabian Sea from the Great Rann of Kutch.

