This Father’s Day, Take Your Dad To One Of These 5 Places In Uttarakhand

Father’s Day is observed every third Sunday of June, which makes it June 19 this year. This is a day dedicated to the men of the family so that we celebrate and express our love and respect for them. Sometimes it is difficult to describe the importance of fathers in a few words, so why not take them on a trip to some beautiful destinations.

Here are the best 5 destinations to visit in Uttarakhand with your father to commemorate a day special for them.

Haridwar

Haridwar, the capital of Uttarakhand, is one of India’s holiest cities. There are several religious and beautiful sites in the area that might be fun to visit with your dad. Aside from that, there are other areas here where you may get time to be with nature. Visiting Haridwar is one of India’s most magical experiences. Celebrating Father’s Day there may turn out to be a memorable event for both of you.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh is one of the most well-known destinations in Uttarakhand. This location is well-known for its ashrams and yoga institutes. Rishikesh, located in the Himalayan foothills, might be a wonderful place to spend Father’s Day. You can enjoy adventure sports such as river rafting in the middle of nature’s beauty. Rishikesh is a serene and natural wonderland. You may also go trekking through the thick green woods with your father here.

Mussoorie

It is located in the Himalayan foothills and is renowned as the ‘Queen of Hills.’ It is one of India’s most well-known hill stations. You can also see Himalayan peaks from here. There are also several stunning waterfalls here that will make your trip unforgettable.

Dehradun

There are stunning vistas in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand for the first time. If you enjoy visiting historical sites, you must go to Mindrolling Monastery in Dehradun. There is a rich Tibetan history here, as well as a large stupa and some excellent Tibetan artwork.

