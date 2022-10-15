This Festive Season, Follow These Simple Haircare Tips for Beautiful Hair

Card parties, office get-togethers, luncheons and those parties that go on till the wee hours of the morning is what defines Diwali for us. Getting ready for the festivities involves trying new hairstyles and makeup. Donning new and different hairstyles for each day can cause considerable damage to our hair, duh! Not a brainer! When it comes to styling our hair, we usually look for rollers, curling iron and hair straighteners.

Fretting over what will happen to your hair post festivities? Amy Johnson, Global Lead Stylist, Dyson shares some valuable advice for you to be on top of your hair game throughout the festive season with no extreme heat damage, leaving you with smooth tresses to flaunt.

Advertisement

Mechanical damage is the most frequent form of hair damage. This can happen from brushing, towel drying or running fingers through the hair repeatedly. Hair is also weaker when wet as the hydrogen bonds which contribute to its strength are disrupted by water, making hair even more susceptible to damage. The best thing to do is to avoid brushing hair when wet and do not leave the house with wet hair – dry it first with a hair dryer at a comfortable heat setting.

Extreme heat can damage your hair so choosing the right temperature is of utmost importance while styling.

A pro tip for drying your hair: If you are not confident using a hair dryer and a brush try using the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler with one of the smoothing brush attachments (firm bristles for thick or coarse locks or soft bristles for finer/thinner hair) on freshly washed hair for a fast and easy blow dry look.

Sectioning your hair while styling can be game-changing. The smaller the section you work with, the more manageable to style your hair. Those with fine hair should try larger sections to avoid over-drying and smaller sections will work wonders to smooth or define those with thick, coarse, and curly hair.

To achieve a volumised finish, especially for those who have flat hair at the roots, blow-dry against the flow of the hair. Smooth a small amount of your favourite styling product through your hair after styling for added shine.

Whether hair’s chemically dyed or natural, high heat can change its appearance. Causing the colour to look faded and dull– or even a different colour altogether. Go for hair tools that minimise extreme heat

A leave-in conditioner is the best fighter to fight humidity.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here