This Festive Season, Swara Bhaskar Gives Us Major Style Goals

If there is one actress who is known for her acting skills, bold statements, and strong opinions, it’s Swara Bhaskar. The actress keeps giving us some major style goals especially when it comes to her ethnic attire and we are not complaining at all.

As we head into a festive week, there’s no better place for fashion inspiration than Swara’s Instagram feed. So what are we waiting for? Let’s get started with the same.

Advertisement

Starting with one of our favourite outfits, this one’s equally good for a wedding look as well. She is wearing a perfect pastel lehenga with flower embroidery. You, too, can have something similar and we bet you will look terrific.

Saree not sorry! Swara says it most comfortably while wearing a black monotone printed saree with a matching blouse. She looked adorable in neutral makeup and bold lips and curly hair. And as they say, “smile is the best accessory you can wear" Swara proved it right!

Advertisement

Swara again wore a saree but with this one, she went all bold. From the outfit to the makeup, she went for a marron all over. You have to try this look and a shot and we bet you will make several heads turn. For jewellery, she kept it minimal and just added a thick Kundan choker.

We guess Swara is a die-heart fan of sarees and when it comes to giving a twist no one could do it in a better way. Giving her printed saree a chic look she added a different printed blazer on top of it and looked all boho. For jewellery, she just added a silver thin layered neckpiece and a sleek ponytail. This can be your perfect Diwali office party look.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here