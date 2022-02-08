This Food Item is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Secret to Fit and Healthy Body

In addition to being a remarkable actor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is equally passionate about her fitness. She often posts videos of her workout sessions on her social media handles. Samantha is often seen indulging in physical exercises like yoga, cycling, kayaking as well as skiing.

But just as much as Samantha puts constant efforts towards her fitness, the actor also takes special care of her diet. She often endorses how healthy peanut butter is when it comes to fitness. It not only tastes good but also has healthy properties that work brilliantly for weight loss.

>Benefits of Peanut Butter:

Advertisement

In her recent Instagram post, Samantha was seen eating peanut butter on bread. Samantha posted that peanut butter works great for health and is delicious in every way. It contains proteins, vitamins, various minerals, fibre, antioxidants, potassium, and iron.

Being a favourite of kids and adults, peanut butter is considered a great way to load the nutrients in your body that keep you energised through the day.

>How does it provide nutrition?

Peanut butter is a great source of protein. It is rich in essential vitamins and minerals including magnesium, potassium, and zinc. When eaten in moderation, it improves heart health and increases muscle strength. Regulates blood sugar levels

>How Peanut Butter Helps You Lose Weight?

Although peanut butter is high in calories, it is high in protein and fibre as well. Generally, high-fibre foods are great for digestive health because they can suppress hunger for a long time.

>How to include peanut butter in the diet?

Advertisement

Eat small amounts of peanut butter regularly without eating too much. 2 tablespoons of peanut butter contain almost 200 calories.

>Ways to add peanut butter

Add it to your salad

Blend it with a sauce

Top it with ice-cream

Stir in with oats

Mix with Granola

Churn it with a smoothie

Use it as a bread spread

Peanut butter cupcake or brownie

Paired it up with pretzels

Advertisement

Peanut butter fruit salad

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.