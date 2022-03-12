This Fruit Salad Will Keep you Cool on a Sweltering Summer Day; Read Recipe

Fruit can liven up bland food, especially a salad. We all love fruits, especially berries and plums in summer. Look no further if you’re seeking ways to integrate fruit into your summer diet. Below is a recipe for an amazing fruit salad that can be served as a side dish or dessert. This recipe yields 6 servings.

Ingredient

We have listed some fruits, but you can add any fruit of your choice.

1/4 cup sugar

3 ripe nectarines or peeled peaches, cut into 1/4-inch slices

6 ripe plums, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1/2 vanilla bean, halved length and without seeds

6 ripe apricots, pitted and cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 cup pitted, halved cherries

4-5 strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced

3 Bananas, peeled and cut into rounds

Kiwi cut into small pieces and 1 cup Grapes

2 tablespoons finely chopped pistachios

Instructions

1. Combine the sugar and 1/3 cup water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Combine the vanilla bean pod and seeds in a mixing bowl. Bring to a boil to melt the sugar, lower to low heat and simmer for 5 minutes, or until the liquid turns syrupy. Allow cooling to room temperature before refrigerating until cooled.

2. Toss the fruit in a big serving dish. Take the vanilla bean out of the cold syrup and pour it over the fruit. Toss gently, then top with pistachios and serve.

Fruit Salad Dressing

If you’re going to be eating this for a few days, a fruit salad dressing will help keep things fresh; it serves more than one function. Aside from being tasty, the blend of lime juice and honey maintains the fruit fresher for longer when storing it and decreases browning on your fruits. Mix a little flavoured yoghurt (typically strawberry) to make a creamy fruit salad dressing.

