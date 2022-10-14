This Harvard Study Tells You The Most Effective Weight Loss Strategy

Everyone wishes to shed unhealthy weight and live a healthy life. In the pursuit of their desired body weight, people follow every method possible. From a particular diet to exercising or consuming weight loss pills, they try everything. Sometimes they even prefer a combination of these methods. However, the million-dollar question is which of these procedures is right? A study carried out by the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health stated that exercise is the most effective weight loss strategy.

During the four-year study, researchers have found that the average weight attained was 4.2 per cent less in obese individuals. This average weight was 2.5 per cent in overweight and 0.4 per cent in lean individuals. These people opted for exercise as a method to reduce weight. Their counterparts, who consumed weight control pills or other commercial programmes, didn’t show any significant progress. Among these people, obesity could reduce only 0.3 per cent of their weight. On the other hand, instead of reducing, overweight individuals gained 2 per cent and leaner ones 3.7 per cent more weight.

Advertisement

Exercise also has a significant effect on lessening diabetes risk. The risk of diabetes has decreased by 21 per cent in obese individuals who exercised. It could only be decreased by 13 per cent in people who consumed pills.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

For overweight people, exercise decreased the risk of diabetes by 9 per cent. This risk shot up by a humongous 54 per cent in people who consumed pills. The major cause of concern for leaner individuals is that they show an increase in Type 2 Diabetes Risk by all weight loss strategies.

Advertisement

So does that mean that leaner individuals should stop exercising? Dr Ambrish Mithal said that everyone, including those having lower BMI, should continue exercising regularly to maintain a healthy body weight. According to Doctors, diabetes in leaner people can be caused by less production of insulin.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here