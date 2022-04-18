This Homemade Summer Detox Drink Is All You Need To Lose The Extra Kilos

Many people have gained weight during the lockdown induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. There are numerous health problems such as sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol we already have been dealing with. However, In a bid to lead a healthy life and lose weight, we keep trying different hacks. Most familiar among them are detox drinks.

The detox drinks available in the market are expensive and not everyone can afford them. But you can find a cheap and healthy summer detox drink right in your kitchen. Ingredients like Jeera, Dhania and Saunf detoxify the body and promote weight loss. When you blend these, it will not only boost your metabolism but will also flush out the toxins from the body and make your skin glow. In summers, we need to have it to keep ourselves energetic and fresh.

Before knowing the process of making it, let us know the benefits of each of these elements:

Benefits of Jeera, Dhania and Saunf

Jeera: Jeera or cumin seeds are packed with antioxidants and Vitamin A, C, copper, potassium and anti-inflammatory properties. Jeera’s health benefits were documented in the ancient ayurvedic texts as it helps in managing cholesterol, and diabetes, and reduces hunger pangs.

Dhania: Dhania or coriander seeds regulate blood sugar and benefit both heart and brain health. It boosts your immunity, helps you lose weight and make your skin glow too.

Saunf: Saunf or fennel seeds contain multiple nutrients like Vitamin K, Vitamin E, manganese, copper, zinc, etc. It has numerous health benefits as it regulates blood pressure, purifies blood, and even reduces the risk of cancer. Apart from this, it is great for skin problems, especially in summer.

Here we will tell how you can make this magical concoction at home:

Step 1- First, take each teaspoon of dhania, jeera and saunf seeds

Step 2- Now, soak each of the above-mentioned seeds in a big glass of water.

Step 3- Then, let the water rest the whole night.

Step 4- The next day, boil it in a pan.

Step 5- Now, strain the water and have it after it cools down.

Additionally, you can add pink salt or lemon juice to the concoction to boost its nutritional count.

