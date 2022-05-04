This is How Kim Kardashian Lost 7kgs to fit into Marilyn Monroe's Vintage Dress

For her Met Gala 2022 red carpet look, businesswoman and reality television star Kim Kardashian opted to go for a dramatic transformation into Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Kim wore the infamous glittery dress worn by Monroe which was based on a sketch by Bob Mackie for the French-born Hollywood costume designer Jean-Louis. The dress had caused a stir when Monroe wore it to serenade President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday in 1962. However, to fit into the dress, Kim not only had to dye her hair platinum blonde, but also lose over seven kilograms.

Speaking to Vogue, Kim revealed, “I tried it on, and it didn’t fit me. And so I looked at it, and I said ‘give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge. I was determined to fit it."

The 41-year-old founder of clothing line SKIMS revealed that she changed her diet to fit into the dress. For the reality television star it was this or nothing for this year’s Met Gala red carpet theme “gilded glamour". Kim maintained that she cut out sugar and all carbs and would run on treadmill wearing a Sauna suit. She also mentioned that she did not starve but was strict with her diet and also used to run on the treadmill and eat the “cleanest veggies and protein." After the gruelling process, Kim also revealed how she wanted to cry tears of joy after she finally fit into the dress.

The sheer dress which was originally worn by Monroe caused somewhat of a stir at the time. In the brief film footage of her performance for President Kennedy’s birthday, the audience gasped as she peeled off her white fur coat to reveal the sparkling translucent look embellished with over six thousand crystals. Speaking about the dress, Kim told Vogue, “Nowadays everyone wears sheer dresses, but back then that was not the case." Kim added that in a sense, it is the “original naked dress," and that is why it was so shocking.

