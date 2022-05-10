Home » News » Lifestyle » This is how Kriti Sanon lost all the excess weight after Mimi

This is how Kriti Sanon lost all the excess weight after Mimi

After the film was wrapped up in 2020, she had the arduous task of dropping kilos without the aid of a gym, during the first lockdown.
After the film was wrapped up in 2020, she had the arduous task of dropping kilos without the aid of a gym, during the first lockdown.

Read on to know how Kriti Sanon shed the excess weight after Mimi without the aid of gym.

Advertisement
Lifestyle Desk| News18.com
Updated: May 10, 2022, 21:58 IST

An actor’s job is never easy, especially if they have to wear their weight for a duration of the film, and then shed it all. While filming for ‘Mimi’, in which she essayed the role of a surrogate carrying an American couple’s child, actor Kriti Sanon had gained 15 kg of weight for appearing authentic on screen.

After the film was wrapped up in 2020, she had the arduous task of dropping kilos without the aid of a gym, during the first lockdown.

Speaking about it, Kriti shares, “I began working out at home with the help of virtual trainers. I lost all the excess weight during the lockdown. When I was 15 kilos more than my usual body weight towards the end of Mimi’s schedule, I remember feeling unfit. When you feel so unfit, you understand the importance of fitness."

Advertisement

To gain the extra kilos, the actress gorged on chips, chocolates, shakes and more, and shed all of it during the lockdown with virtual workouts.

RELATED NEWS

On the work front, Kriti is shooting for the last leg of schedule of the action flick ‘Ganapath’, alongside Tiger Shroff. She will be also seen in ‘Adipurush’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Shehzada’

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Lifestyle Desk Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the world of fashion, food, health, travel, relationship, and more. From making the perfect ‘haldi’ face mask for that stubborn pimple to cooking the perfect ‘Coq au vin', know it all here.

first published: May 10, 2022, 21:58 IST