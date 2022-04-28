This is How Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions in Skirts and Dresses

Being a member of the British royal family, Kate Middleton often has to attend an array of public events. Given her several public outings, the Duchess of Cambridge often wears formal skirts and dresses that run a chance of blowing up in the wind. But she always maintains her sartorial grace and elegance. Wondering how she does it?

Well, it seems the royal ladies - Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton - have a secret trick in the royal style department. This includes preventing their skirts and dresses from blowing up in the unpredictable windy situation. As two of the most senior royals, they are said to have learnt some ingenious fashion hacks that assists them in maintaining their poise in public.

According to Express.co.uk, insiders and fashion experts working with the members of the Windsor dynasty have devised a fashion hack to avoid embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions in public. The report mentions that it is a common practice for the royal women to have added small weights into the hems of their skirts and coats. This simple fashion hack ensures the clothing hangs perfectly and does not fly away with the capricious winds, while the royals are out among the unforgiving paparazzi and public.

Advertisement

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Royal couturier Stewart Parvin said that he adds a couple of weights into the hemline of Kate’s dresses and coats and it makes them hang beautifully. “If there is a flap in the coat then I will sew in one on each side of the split to even it up," said Parvin.

The British monarch is said to have circular lead curtain weights sewn into all her handmade outfits. These weights measure an inch across and weigh less than 28 grams. The report also added that Queen Elizabeth is said to have passed on this trick to Kate who also reportedly add weights to her outfits.

Advertisement

https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/style/1600515/kate-middleton-style-trick-dresses-windy-add-weights-hemline-duchess-of-cambridge

This royal tip is particularly useful for times when one is getting off a plane, or visiting a coastal area, as strong gusts of wind could lead to embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.