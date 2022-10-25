This Is How You Can Log In 10,000 Steps Every Day

One of the most common health recommendations is walking. A leisure stroll or a brisk walk may help in digestion and help in preventing major diseases. Many fitness apps recommend 10,000 step counts per day or 30 minutes of activity every day. Getting your 10,000 step counts, especially when you are working from home or have a desk job at the office, may be difficult.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) suggests that less than half of Americans achieve their 10,000-step goal.

Here are some of the ways to include step counts in your daily life-

Make Use of the Lunch Break

Most jobs offer 30 to 45 minutes of lunch break. Instead of eating at your desk, choose to walk to an area where you can enjoy your lunch. Did you know 25 minutes of brisk walking is equal to one-fifth of the daily steps advised?

Work upstairs

If you are working from home and staying in a duplex, opt to work on your upper floor so that you have to take the stairs and come down for your breaks and go back up again. If you stay in an apartment, try to get as much walk as possible during your breaks.

Pacing

Pacing can help add your steps rapidly. Walk around while you are talking on the phone or on a video call. Pace around while brushing or while rewatching your favourite series for the umpteenth time. As you wait for the elevator or for your microwave to ping, walk around to add more step counts.

Set a reminder

Set a reminder on your smartphone to remind you to move and be active every 45 minutes. If at the office, take a break and walk from your desk to the cafeteria once. If at home, talk for a walk on the terrace.

Walk it out with a buddy

Ask your friend or colleague to tag along with you for a quick walk together every day. Or you can choose to walk your dog. Whether early in the morning or after lunch or in the evening, make sure to inculcate walking for 30 minutes every day. A buddy will make walking enjoyable and you may end up logging more step counts for the day.

