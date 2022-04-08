This is the Age When Kids Can Start Exercising to Stay Physically, Mentally Fit

COVID-19 has created a lasting impact on the lives of all. While some suffered physically and emotionally, others saw a financial drip. The professional life of people also went upside down as they saw a 360 degrees shift in the working culture. While adults still managed to maintain their work-life balance, one group which suffered drastically was children. They were stuck inside the four walls, weren’t able to go out or play and did not even study properly. This has created a huge impact on their physical and mental health. With time, they got used to this culture and now, they are not willing to step out which has increased the cases of obesity in children.

“Children can start workouts after attaining a proper sense of position and balance, which happens generally at the age of eight. Strengthening exercises can be started in a graded manner. Lifting weights, generally speaking, should be done after 10 years of age," told Dr Krishan Chugh, Fortis Memorial Research Institute to LiveMint.

As per a Mayo Clinic article, it is recommended that parents must include physical activities in the daily routine of kids. From the age of 6, a child can start doing minor aerobic activities and start strength-building exercises when his bones mature. If a kid initiates physical exercises at the age of 3, their physical and mental growth speeds up. Being active also helps in strengthening the bones. Apart from this, the article also asserts that the risk of depression lessens due to exercise in children between 6 and 17 years of age. Exercising also improves concentration and memory in kids.

According to Hindustan Times, a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine found that children who indulge in physical activities have better concentration power than others. Looking at the laziness of the kids, parents have also started to worry about the health of kids. In such a situation, one question that might have occurred in their mind is when can they involve their kids in sports and exercises.

