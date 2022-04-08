This is What Bhumi Pednekar has to say About her Latest Look

The temperature is rising high and honestly, summer is not solely responsible for that. Actress Bhumi Pednekar has yet again set the internet on fire with her pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actress was styled by Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor. Bhumi always puts her best fashion foot forward. Moreover, her love for lehengas is known to many, and now we can’t help but swoon over her latest combination of fierce and pretty aesthetics for her fashion statement. Bhumi’s latest sartorial choices are giving the complete festive vibe, as she slipped into a choli and embroidered lehenga set.

Making a chic statement for a swoon-worthy attire, the actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to drop a series of pictures of herself dressed as a desi girl. The actress aptly described her new look as “Proper Patola," and ended it with a firecracker emoticon. Coming from the shelves of designer Abhinav Mishra, the chic lehenga set kept Bhumi’s fashion game strong. The actress accentuated her look with matching accessories.

The actress amped up the heat, as she donned a beige strappy bralette, which featured a plunging neckline, cropped hem flaunting Bhumi’s toned midriff, wrinkled details on the front, and cut-outs revealing her flawless back. The bralette was paired with a heavily-embellished elegant off-white and silver lehenga. The lehenga had an overall mirrorwork. Bhumi paired her ensemble with a beige dupatta with a wide border.

The actress took her entire look to another level as she chose a heavy-duty choker with big gemstones, matching earrings, and kundan rings on her finger along with a similar color bracelet. She completed her look with a beige potli purse. The actress kept her hair open and styled it in wavy ends.

Earlier, Bhumi posted another picture of herself in a beige and golden embroidered lehenga, which had a similar sweetheart neckline and strappy blouse.

What are your views about Bhumi Pednekar’s new look?

