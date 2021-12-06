This is What The Great Khali’s Diet Looks Like in His Own Words

One of the biggest names in professional wrestling, The Great Khali follows a strict diet and workout plan. His solid overall health and lifestyle choices are why he became a force in the WWE world. He is extremely watchful of what he eats and how much he exercises. With a huge body of over 7 ft to maintain, Khali’s diet is understandably enormous. His everyday diet plan is rich in protein with two main items. So what does The Great Khali put on his plate that has made his performance in the ring successful?

In a video, he shared on Instagram, Khali said he eats eggs and figs every day. Being loaded with good amounts of protein, Khali makes them an essential part of his diet. Eggs are a versatile, inexpensive and digestible source of protein. The powerhouse of antioxidant flavonoids, figs are valued for their umpteen amounts of super-rich mineral content like calcium, iron, magnesium, copper, potassium, selenium and zinc, vitamins A, E, K and folates.

To maintain his strong body, Khali follows an extensive workout routine and trains for a few hours every day. He doesn’t believe in taking shortcuts and mixes bodyweight exercises and yoga to achieve a certain level of fitness.

During an interview with DNA, Khali mentioned, “I am very conscious of what I eat, but I also enjoy my favourite dishes. My diet includes chicken, egg, rice, dal. I pay attention to having a balanced diet that has the right mix of proteins, carbohydrates, fibre and fats." He also admitted to loving paratha or pizza and his favourite – the KFC Double Down burger.

Khali became the first professional wrestler from India to sign a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Ever since his debut in 2006, Khali had momentous matches with the likes of John Cena. Khali, who entertained fans worldwide with his in-ring skills till 2014, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

