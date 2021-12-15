This is What You Need if You are Dealing With Post-Covid Complications, Read on

Drier skin, weight gain, brain fog and hair fall, these are some of the symptoms that people who have recovered from the Covid-19 infection have been complaining of. People have also reported an increased level of stress and anxiety along with shortness of breath post-Covid. According to experts, many of these symptoms are directly related to Covid-19 infection, while staying at home for long due to the pandemic also has a role in it. Term like ‘long Covid’ emerged during these times which is basically the symptoms that persist after Covid, according to National Institute of Health and Care Excellence.

Brain fog is another complication which has been bothering people post-Covid especially students who resumed learning and were unable to concentrate due to cognitive impairment. Brain fog has been reported in around 12-50% of patients who complained of impaired executive function, memory and concentration.

Other post-Covid symptoms are listed below:

Sleep disorder

Experts have observed that Covid-19 not only affects our lungs but also impacts our nervous system which leads to sleep dysfunction and insomnia and can persist even beyond a year.

Increased hair fall

Majority of people infected with Covid reported an increased level of hair fall and hair thinning which usually gets evident within 4-5 weeks of infection. Stress and anxiety caused by rising cases and lockdown aggravated the hair fall further.

Weight gain

Many people left their homes with some extra pounds on their body when the lockdown was eased. The rapid weight gain in people was linked to a sudden halt in physical activity and Covid-19 induced stress.

Heart problems

Doctors have reported an increase in patients with heart ailments. Blood tests of some Covid patients have indicated towards damaged heart tissue.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Patients have also been facing bowel-related difficulties which may include abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, cramping or bloating. It usually occurs when the brain and gut stop working together during stress.

